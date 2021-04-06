STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dengue adds to Covid worries in Kozhikode

The increase in the number of dengue cases, along with the spike in Covid cases, in the district for the past few weeks is a cause of concern for the health department.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The increase in the number of dengue cases, along with the spike in Covid cases, in the district for the past few weeks is a cause of concern for the health department.More than 40 dengue cases were reported between March 1 and April 5 in the district. Besides, 30 suspected cases of dengue have also been reported, of which eight were confirmed.

As part of curbing the spread of dengue, the district health department has launched an integrated mosquito management programme in areas from where most of the cases were reported. “Vector-borne disease control programmes are being carried out even in the time of the Covid pandemic. The district vector control unit has been deployed to carry out mosquito management programmes in selected areas,” said DMO in-charge Dr Peeyush Namboodiripad.

More than seven dengue cases have been reported from Vadakara in the past week and the municipal health officials conducted an awareness class in the surrounding areas and took measures to control mosquitoes. As part of the follow-up work, a cleaning drive will be held under the aegis of Kudumbashree, a health official said. Unhygienic surroundings of migrant labourer camps in the suburbs of the city have turned out to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Most of the dengue cases have been reported from areas facing water scarcity since local residents generally tend to store water in open spaces without covering it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode dengue COVID 19
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp