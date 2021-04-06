Dengue adds to Covid worries in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The increase in the number of dengue cases, along with the spike in Covid cases, in the district for the past few weeks is a cause of concern for the health department.More than 40 dengue cases were reported between March 1 and April 5 in the district. Besides, 30 suspected cases of dengue have also been reported, of which eight were confirmed.

As part of curbing the spread of dengue, the district health department has launched an integrated mosquito management programme in areas from where most of the cases were reported. “Vector-borne disease control programmes are being carried out even in the time of the Covid pandemic. The district vector control unit has been deployed to carry out mosquito management programmes in selected areas,” said DMO in-charge Dr Peeyush Namboodiripad.

More than seven dengue cases have been reported from Vadakara in the past week and the municipal health officials conducted an awareness class in the surrounding areas and took measures to control mosquitoes. As part of the follow-up work, a cleaning drive will be held under the aegis of Kudumbashree, a health official said. Unhygienic surroundings of migrant labourer camps in the suburbs of the city have turned out to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Most of the dengue cases have been reported from areas facing water scarcity since local residents generally tend to store water in open spaces without covering it.