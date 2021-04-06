Firos Kunnamparambil gets death threats over phone, UDF files plaint

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The UDF district leadership on Monday filed a complaint alleging that its candidate in Tavanur constituency, Firos Kunnamparambil, received death threats over phone. The leadership has submitted an audio clip before Malappuram police chief Sujithdas S. According to the police chief, in the audio clip, a person was heard saying he would kill Firos if he gets elected. “However, they did not check the authenticity of the audio. An investigation has been ordered into the incident,” said Sujithdas.

“Such incidents affect our election work in the constituency. Police should take action against those who threatened our candidate,” said Suresh, UDF convenor of Tavanur constituency. Earlier, on Saturday, the UDF camp had alleged that one of its election campaign vehicle was attacked by CPM workers in the area. Meanwhile, the CPM members said the UDF was trying to play an emotional card so that people would vote in favour of Firos.

“The UDF workers are trying to create violence as they smell defeat in polls. No one from the LDF camp will threaten Firos as they are confident of Jaleel’s victory. People will give a fitting reply to all the UDF dramas,” said Shukur Koottayi, CPM leader in the constituency.