STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hotels, eateries shut across Kerala on election day

The state government had declared a holiday for all offices and educational institutions on the polling day.

Published: 06th April 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Voters turned up in good numbers to exercise their franchise at Sasthamangalam.

Voters turned up in good numbers to exercise their franchise at Sasthamangalam. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A large number of hotels and shops remained closed in the district on election day. Low turnout due to the election holiday and the government's direction to allow all employees to cast their vote were the reasons, said owners.

"The number of guests would be less since people would be busy with the polling. It is unviable for me to keep my restaurant open if the footfall is low. Also, the Labour Department has directed us to allow all workers to cast their vote. I thought it would be better to keep the shop closed on the day," said the owner of a popular restaurant at East Fort.

Sooraj, a government employee hailing from Thrissur, said hoteliers like him faced difficulty in finding a restaurant. "Usually I would have my breakfast from a restaurant at Bakery Junction. Today I'd walk a little to find another one," he said. Small eateries which were open in most parts of the city had good business on the day.

G Sudhiesh Kumar, hotelier and patron of the Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA), said business has not picked up after the post-lockdown slump. "It would be uneconomical to open the establishment if you don't get a minimum number of guests. I think those who did not open the shop feared the low turnout. The KHRA general secretary had asked all members to facilitate the workers to cast their vote," he said.

The state government had declared a holiday for all offices and educational institutions on the polling day. The General Administration Department's order said it will be applicable to all institutions, including government offices and schools. Commercial establishments were asked to give paid leave to employees. The Labour Commissioner was asked to ensure paid leave for employees of private institutions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elecrion 2021 Kerala polls 2021 restaurants and hotels in Kerala Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp