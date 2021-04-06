LDF, UDF both claim support of Lord Ayyappa as Kerala sees 55% polling by 3 pm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 55% of the electorate in the state had cast their votes by 3 pm in the Assembly election and the byelection to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat, being held on Tuesday.

The Sabarimala issue dominated the political discourse on voting day as well. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opined that Lord Ayyappa and other deities were with the LDF, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the LDF government would face the wrath of Lord Ayyappa and also of the people.

Minor clashes between BJP and CPM workers were reported from Kazhakkoottam constituency. Several people, including women, sustained injuries in the clash at Kattayikonam. BJP workers alleged that the CPM men unleashed violence on them when they were distributing slips to voters.

Bogus voting was reported from Parassala constituency. The votes of two electors above the age of 80 were found to be polled in postal ballots even though they did not apply for it.

A 60-year-old man collapsed and died during the LDF-UDF clash at Pathiyankara near Haripad in Alappuzha district. The deceased was identified as Sharngadharan of Meenatheril, Ward 7 at Thrikunnapuzha. Police said he collapsed when LDF activists attacked the house of a Congress activist near his house. The body was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College.

Karthiyayani, 70, collapsed after casting her vote near the gate of the Vithunassery booth at Nenmara in Palakkad district. She was rushed to the Nenmara hospital were she died later.