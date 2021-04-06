LDF will register a historic victory, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting his vote

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The people of Kerala will gift a historical win for the LDF government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after casting his vote on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at RC Amala Basic UP School, Pinarayi said that all the ill-motivated allegations against the government will be discarded by the people of Kerala. “We have complete trust in the people of Kerala and the people of Kerala have complete trust in us,” said Pinarayi.

The mass base of the LDF has been strengthened which was quite visible throughout the days before the elections. It will be surely reflected in the election results, said Pinarayi. "The people of Kerala have taken the decision that will be favourable to the LDF government and we will come to power with more seats than what we had got in 2016"

"The Opposition could not take out the bombs they have kept. Their attempts to taint the image of this government by going to any extent will be discarded by the people. The account at Nemom, opened by the BJP with the support of Congress will be closed this time," said Pinarayi.

While reacting to the comment of the NSS general secretary that the issue of Sabarimala will be reflected in this election, he said that Lord Ayyappa and other gods are with this government as the government has stood with the people.