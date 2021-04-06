STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant workers watch Kerala Assembly elections scene eagerly, yearn to vote in their states

When Kerala is all set for assembly polls, people from other states, who are working here for their daily bread, are eagerly watching the election process.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:18 AM

Rama Lakshmi, a street vendor from Tamil Nadu, says she plans to travel to her native place to cast vote | Shaji Vettipuram

By SAJIMON P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: When Kerala is all set for assembly polls, people from other states, who are working here for their daily bread, are eagerly watching the election process. Some of them, especially from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, also shared their inability to go to their states and take part in the elections there. At the same time, some others have left for their states.

Ramjan Ali, 24, from Kolkata, said his family members tell him about the election scenario in West Bengal over the phone. “I am not able to go this time. I have been working in Kerala for my family for the past six years. Covid-19 made us jobless and I left for my state last year during lockdown. I returned around two months ago. So, it is not possible for me to return to my state to vote in the elections,” said Ramjan, who is working in a hotel in Pathanamthitta town.

“But I really enjoyed the poll campaign in Kerala. Whenever I got time, I went out and watched the election rallies and roadshows,” he said.Forty-two-year-old Rama Lakshmi, a street vendor from Tamil Nadu, was very busy on Monday. She wanted to sell her lemons and gooseberry somehow. “Today (Monday) evening, I need to go to my place, Sankarankovil in Tenkasi, to cast my vote. My husband and children called me and asked me to return there as soon as possible.  I have been a street vendor in Pathanamthitta for the past nine years and earn about Rs 1,000 daily. I need at least my one day’s revenue to reach my place and cast my vote. But I will go today evening and take part in the election,” she said. 

According to Pathanamthitta district labour officer Deepa P, the district has 1,600 workers from other states,  majority of them from West Bengal.Saddam Hussein, 29, from Tenkasi, said he is not able to go this time to his state for casting his vote. “Job and revenue are the main issues for us. If I go for the vote, it will affect the daily bread of my family. I have decided to keep away from the election this time. In my place, houses stand close by in rows and it is easy for candidates to meet the voters in a short time. In Pathanamthitta, houses are not so close and it is difficult task for candidates to meet all voters quickly,” he said.

