Special forces to check double votes in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Election Commission has initiated the deployment of special Central forces at the border check posts in the district to avoid double votes. The decision was taken after complaints were raised by some of the candidates in Udumbanchola, Devikulam and Peerumedu assembly constituencies. District Police Chief R Karuppusamy said, 15 police personnel has been additionally deployed in every check post in the district.

“The special forces will man the four major check posts in the district. Additional forces deployed are also deployed in the interior traditional paths to prevent the illegal arrival of voters from Tamil Nadu. Mobile units have also been deployed,” Karuppusamy said.