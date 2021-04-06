STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF MLA used photos in posters without consent: Temple priests

They said their photos were used without their knowledge or consent.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The two priests of Sree Visalakshi Samedha Viswanatha Swamy temple at Kalpathy in Palakkad, whose photos figured in the posters of UDF sitting MLA Shafi Parambil, took to social media on the eve of the assembly elections to declare that they do not support any particular candidate or party. The priests said they were surprised to find posters and large flex boards featuring them all over the town, indicating they were supporting the candidate.

They said their photos were used without their knowledge or consent. “We greet all people who come to the temple. We treat the visitors equally as part of our ‘dharma’. As public servants, more so as acharyas, we are supposed to be impartial. Many friends and devotees of Kalpathy had called us over the phone and asked us if we are supporting any party. The callers also indirectly alluded to the fact that such acts were against our dharma,” the priests said.

