74.53% turnout for Malappuram LS bylection

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The byelection in the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat held along with the assembly elections on Tuesday recorded 74.53% turnout (as per the report received by 9pm). In 2019, the turnout for the parliamentary constituency, which comprises the Kondotty, Manjeri, Perithalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara and Vallikkunnu assembly constituencies, was 75.5%. Six candidates — UDF leader Abdu Samad Samadani, LDF leader V P Sanu, BJP leader A P Abdullakutty, SDPI leader Tasleem Rahmani and two independents Sayyid Sadique Ali Thangal and Yoonus Saleem — are in the fray for the seat. All the candidates expressed confidence of winning.

Sanu told TNIE that Muslim League strongholds witnessed low turnout and areas like Kondotty and Perinthalmanna where LDF has a strong base recorded high turnout. “The two factors will aid my victory,” Sanu said.

Samadani said his efforts to maintain communal harmony will help him win. “League votes and others who desire harmony voted for me,” Samadani said. Rahmani said none of the candidates in the election was capable of taking on the fascist Central government led by BJP.

“The League and Left leaders are incapable of acting against the fascist Central government. People know this. So, they will elect me,” Rahmani said.The BJP camp is also confident of getting a majority. An official with the NDA camp said the popularity of Abdullakutty in Malappuram will help BJP win.