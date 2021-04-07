CPM-BJP clash in Thiruvananthapuram mars polling day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kattayikonam, which has been an epicentre of political conflagration since the last assembly polls, witnessed clashes between CPM and BJP workers taking the sheen of what was largely a peaceful election otherwise in the district.The violence reared its head when the CPM workers allegedly attacked the BJP workers, who were distributing slips to the voters near Kattayikonam junction, a CPM strong-hold, by 11.30am.

BJP workers alleged CPM workers attacked them without any provocation and left two people injured. One of the injured was a minor girl, who sustained wounds after being hit by splinters from a chair that got destroyed during the violence. Kazhakoottom NDA candidate Sobha Surendran, meanwhile, held a sit in at Kattayikonam demanding stern action against the attackers. She alleged a section of policemen was aiding the attack on BJP workers at the behest of LDF candidate Kadakampally Surendran.

Roughly two hours later, BJP workers allegedly attacked two CPM workers near Kattayikonam in an act of retaliation. CPM workers said four BJP workers who arrived in the car attacked their two activists. CPM workers re-grouped and chased away BJP workers. They later surrounded the abandoned car and ransacked it. When the police arrived, CPM workers demanded the car be checked thoroughly before being removed from the spot. Following this the police checked the vehicle and found posters of NDA candidates of Nedumangad and Kazhakoottom constituencies.

Nedumangad DySP Umesh Kumar J said police have registered a case against CPM workers for attacking BJP workers and another case would be registered for ransacking the car. “We have apprehended five CPM workers, who were present at spot. We are verifying whether they were involved in the crime. Another case would be registered against CPM workers for ransacking the car. The statements of the car owner is being recorded,” he said.

The DySP said CPM had alleged that one of their workers sustained injuries in BJP attack, but they were yet to register a complaint. “They have told us that one of the CPM workers was injured and is under treatment. But they are yet to file a complaint,” he said.Meanwhile, Kadakampally, in a strong-worded reaction, said the BJP orchestrated the attack to stall the elections and asked whether the police action was to make the BJP leaders happy. Instead of arresting the criminals, police have nabbed the local CPM workers, he said.

CONG MEN ATTACKED AT HARIPAD, KAYAMKULAM

Alappuzha: Congress activists suffered injuries after they were allegedly attacked by CPM activists after polling ended in Kayamkulam and Haripad assembly constituencies on Tuesday. Afsal, 32, a native of Eruva, Kayamkulam, suffered injuries after being hacked. Nouphal, another worker, also suffered minor injuries in the attack. They were admitted to Alappuzha MCH. In another incident Rajesh, a Congress leader of Haripad, suffered injuries. Earlier in the day a Congress activist of Thrikunnapuzha was also attacked. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CPM unleashing attack on Congress fearing defeat.