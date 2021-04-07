Kerala poll day violence: Muslim League worker hacked to death in Kannur, CPM worker in custody

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Muslim League worker was killed by a gang in the violence that followed the conclusion of polling at Kuthuparamba, Kannur district on Tuesday.

According to the police, Paral Mansoor (21) of Pullukkara, near Kuthuparamba, was hacked to death by the gang, who allegedly belonged to the CPM. Mansoor’s brother Muhasin (27) also was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

IUML Kannur district committee said the attack was organized by CPM.



The Kuthuparamba police have taken a CPM worker into custody in connection with the murder. The police said they have got the details of 11 more persons involved in the attack.



The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, as a gang of alleged CPM workers barged into the house of Mansoor after creating a scare in the area by hurling bombs into the house. As they attacked Muhasin, his brother Mansoor tried to stop them and the assailants hacked Mansoor also.

The attack followed an argument between the Muslim League and CPM workers in the area in connection with the polling. The brothers were taken initially to Thalasserry Indira Gandhi Hospital and from there to a private hospital at Kozhikode. The death of Mansoor was confirmed around 1 am on Wednesday.



Police took Shinoj, a CPM worker who is the neighbor of Mansoor, into custody in connection with the murder. The mortal remains of Mansoor will be brought to his house at Kuthuparamba after the post mortem.



In protest against the murder of League worker Mansoor, UDF has called for a dawn to dusk hartal in the Kuthuparamba constituency.



"Another mother has lost her son due to CPM violence. CPM has killed UDF cadre, Mansoor. Fear and frustration of losing power are evident in these attacks. Instead of protecting the killers from the law, CPM and LDF Govt should ensure strict punishment for the killers," said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, in a tweet.