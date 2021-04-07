STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

MGS Narayanan misses vote, guilty officer expresses regret

MGS is a voter at the booth in Malapparambu UP School, which is near his residence.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

MGS Narayanan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Everyone was curious to know whether renowned historian MGS Narayanan would come and exercise his franchise in the polling booth after a mistake by the booth-level officer (BLO) cost him his postal ballot. The 90-year old could not cast his vote. “He cannot move from one room to another now. Earlier, he used to come out and sit in the porch of the house,” told MGS’ wife Premalatha C M. 

MGS is a voter at the booth in Malapparambu UP School, which is near his residence. He had applied to cast his vote through the postal ballot facility for persons aged 80 and above. But at that time, a fake message was spread through WhatsApp that the eminent historian was no more. Without checking the message’s veracity, the BLO removed his name from the list of postal voters and reported that MGS was no more. After learning about his mistake from media, the BLO visited the former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research.

“He met my husband and expressed regret. The BLO said he was transferred to Perambra and had been in preparations for moving in there. Hence, he forgot to check the veracity of the WhatsApp message,” said Premalatha. The officer said he had struck off MGS’ name not deliberately or out of political leanings. Though District Collector S Sambasiva Rao had promised facilities to make MGS vote on Tuesday, his health condition did not permit it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGS Narayanan Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp