At least 25 Congress workers contract Covid after election meeting

The senior leader who attended the meeting, allegedly without wearing a mask, was seen coughing repeatedly during the event.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

swab test covid test

Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The callous attitude of a senior Congress leader, who was in charge of overseeing the election campaign for the party in Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency, has allegedly resulted in at least 25 party functionaries, who attended a meeting on April 1, testing positive for Covid.
The meeting, in which an AICC observer attended, was held at the party’s election committee office at Amabalamukku, with at least 50 workers and local leaders in attendance. 

The senior leader who attended the meeting, allegedly without wearing a mask, was seen coughing repeatedly during the event. He tested Covid positive the next day.“Even though those present asked him to wear a mask, the leader refused to comply with their request. He claimed he had enough immunity against the disease,” said a source who attended the meeting and tested positive on April 4.   

After the news of the senior leader testing positive for Covid on April 2 spread, all those who attended the meeting also underwent tests, of which at least 25 tested positive. While most of them have been admitted to government and private hospitals nearby, some are undergoing home quarantine. “There are concerns that the party functionaries who attended the meeting may have passed on the infection to their family members and other contacts as well,” said the source.

