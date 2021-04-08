Candidates of NDA allege attack, threat by CPM men

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: NDA candidate in Mavelikkara K Sanju has been admitted to a private hospital here after he was allegedly attacked by an unidentified gang late on Tuesday night. Sanju has alleged that CPM workers were behind the attack. “The group attacked me while I was standing near my house in Chunakkara,” he said. Chunakkara police have registered a case based on Sanju’s complaint.

Meanwhile, BJP Alappuzha constituency committee convener G Vinod Kumar filed a petition to the district police chief claiming that Sandeep Vachaspati, the NDA candidate in the constituency, have been receiving threatening phone calls ever since polling was completed on Tuesday. According to the complaint, CPM activists were behind the anonymous call.

“They said he will be killed because he paid floral tributes at the Punnapra Vayalar Smriti memorial at Valiyachudukad,” the complaint said. The CPM had earlier expressed strong protest against the candidate’s act of paying tribute at the memorial, built to honour the Communists killed during their movement against the ‘misrule’ of Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer, prime minister of the erstwhile princely state of Travancore in 1946.