Cases up, Kerala to enforce Covid protocol stringently

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the assembly polls out of the way, the state has decided to ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol from Thursday. The decision comes in the backdrop of a rise in active cases, even as the SSLC and Plus-Two examinations begin from Thursday. More than 8.6 lakh students are slated to appear for the exams. Chief Secretary V P Joy convened a review meeting on Wednesday to assess the Covid situation and directed officials to strengthen vigil. The health department is preparing for a month-long campaign at the district- and local-body levels to tackle a second wave.