Conspiracy theories on cross-voting, vote trade fly thick and fast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the state exercised its franchise, the three major political fronts are busy calculating all possible permutations and combinations to try and decipher the poll outcome. While the ruling and opposition fronts are confident of garnering a comfortable majority, the NDA predicts a hung assembly that will allow the third front a significant say. Meanwhile, conspiracy theories and tales of cross-voting and vote trade are also doing rounds.

While the LDF expects to win around 85 seats, the UDF has laid claim to anything between 75 and 85. The BJP, on the other hand, hopes to secure at least seven seats this time. In the meantime, all three fronts have come up with their own versions of cross-voting in key constituencies. Continuing the Left’s tirade on BJP and UDF over an unholy nexus, CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan alleged that issues faced by the saffron party, such as the rejection of its candidates’ nominations in some constituencies, showed the party was not approaching the polls seriously.

“The BJP could not even ensure a triangular contest in several constituencies,” he said.At the same time, accusing the CPM of joining hands with PDP and with BJP in many pockets, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed only the UDF was able to avoid such unholy alliances. “CPM workers have been unleashing violence across the state due to their fear of defeat,” he said. He also alleged widespread bogus voting in Taliparamba, where he demanded a re-election.

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran expressed concern regarding the poll outcome in Manjeshwar, where BJP state president K Surendran contested. Alleging cross-voting, Mullappally said the information he had received from the grass-root workers in Manjeshwar was terrifying. “If Surendran manages to win there, CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be solely responsible,” he alleged.

‘CPM-Cong deal to defeat BJP in 45 seats’.

The NDA alleged that CPM and Congress had entered into a consensus to defeat BJP in around 45 seats where the saffron party had high chances of winning. Senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas said such a move to defeat NDA was the result of an understanding between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Surendran claimed both LDF and UDF faced the elections with the support of communal forces. “Though the SDPI publicly announced its support to UDF in Manjeshwar, the organisation was supporting the Left in several other constituencies,” he said in Kasaragod.