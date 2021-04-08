CPM unleashing violence fearing defeat, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday accused the CPM of unleashing violence in the state fearing a defeat in the assembly elections. “The murder of Muslim League activists in Kannur is the outcome of this fear and is similar to the murder of T P Chandrasekharan,” he told reporters in Haripad. “CPM has been engaged in violence across the state since Tuesday evening.

Many UDF activists also suffered injuries in such attacks. The government should take steps to ensure peace in Kerala, as, technically, they still rule the state,” he said. He alleged that CPM used its forces to capture booths in many places in the Malabar region.

The forensic team inspects the murder scene

at Pullukkara in Koothuparamba | express

“Booth capturing occurred across the Malabar region. The Election Commission (EC) should conduct a re-poll in such booths,” he said. He said CPM leader M V Govindan, who contested from Taliparamba in Kannur, inspired party workers to cast fake votes.

Expressing gratitude to the EC and the High Court for their steps and intervention, respectively, to prevent large-scale casting of fake votes and conduct a free and fair election, He said EC should take steps to remove all illegal voters from the voters’ list. He alleged that CPM leaders were trying to threaten the Nair Service Society for openly declaring their stance.