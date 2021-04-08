STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hate politics should end: Kanthapuram

 Condemning the murder of IUML worker Mansoor in strong words, Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar said democratic fights are not being fought through violence.

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Condemning the murder of IUML worker Mansoor in strong words, Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar said democratic fights are not being fought through violence. “The murder is cruel and painful. It has shamed the election process.

All should end the politics of hatred, which claim human lives,” appealed Kanthapuram. “This kind of violence cancels the giant strides we made in the social sector. All the culprits behind this gruesome murder should be brought to book,” he demanded.

Murder was well planned, says K Sudhakaran

The  murder of IUML worker Mansoor was the result of a planned operation, KPCC working president K Sudhakaran has said. At the protest meeting organised by the UDF in Kannur in connection with the murder, he said that the involvement of CPM district committee member Panoli Valsan should be investigated by the police.

