HSC, SSLC exams begin amid COVID-19 safety protocol in Kerala schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the Covid-19 surge in Kerala, this year's HSE examinations began on Thursday. The examination began at 9.40 am after 10 minutes of cool-off time. The SSLC examination will begin in the afternoon session at 1.40 pm. The VHSE examinations will begin on Friday.

All the authorities concerned and the students have adhered to the Covid-19 protocol. The students are allowed to enter the school premises only after sanitising their hands. Social distancing norms are being followed and their thermal temperature is being checked.

SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all the students to follow #COVID19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 7, 2021

The examinations were earlier scheduled from March 17 to 30 but were later postponed to April due to assembly elections. As many as 8,68,697 students are appearing for the exams across over 4,951 centres. The state government has already issued an advisory to the schools for strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol. Only two students are being seated on one bench.

Those students with mild flu-like symptoms will be seated in separate rooms. All high-risk category students - those in quarantine and who have come from outside the state - will have to undergo a 'sanitised corridor protocol'. Air-conditioned exam halls are not allowed. The SSLC examinations will end on April 29 while HSE and VHSE will end on April 26.

VKMMHSS Edarikode in Tirurangadi has the most number of students writing the exam (2076). 2889 students will write the THSLC exam in 48 centres.