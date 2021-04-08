STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA alleges secret pact between CPM, Congress

Krishnadas said SDPI, Popular Front and Jammat e Islami that lent support to the CPM and the Congress have now become forces that control the LDF and the UDF. 

Published: 08th April 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the assembly elections, the NDA has alleged that the CPM and the Congress have entered into a tacit understanding to defeat the BJP in around 45 seats where the saffron party has high chances of winning.NDA state convenor PK Krishnadas told reporters that the move to defeat the BJP-led front was a result of the understanding allegedly reached between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. The statements of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran, that NDA’s account in the state will be closed, adds credence to this charge, he said. 

“However, the people of the state realised the ploy and rejected it outright. The BJP, which was a decisive force outside the assembly, will become a decisive force inside the assembly after the election results are out. The NDA will also evolve into a force that would control the political sphere in the state,” Krishnadas said.

The former BJP state president said Mullappally reaching out to the CPM for its help to defeat K Surendran in Manjeshwar was a precursor to the open alliance the two parties would soon have. Krishnadas said SDPI, Popular Front and Jammat e Islami that lent support to the CPM and the Congress have now become forces that control the LDF and the UDF. 

BJP LEADER BACKS NSS
Krishnadas said attempts by the Chief Minister and other CPM leaders to intimidate NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair will not succeed. CPM leaders should desist from threatening leaders of Hindu community organisations. “The CPM says NSS has cheated the LDF. Had the NSS given any assurance that it would ensure the success of LDF candidates in this election? Only if that’s the case can the LDF’s grouse be valid,” Krishnadas said. The BJP leader said the saffron party cadre exercised utmost restraint even in the face of violence unleashed by the CPM against across the state.

TAGS
Congress NDA CPM Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
