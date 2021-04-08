STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman attacked in CPM-BJP clash in Kerala, police take 10 into custody

A total of four houses were attacked including two of CPM workers and two of BJP workers, as per the police complaints

Police, Crime

'We are examining CCTV footage to verify their statements,' said PR Santhosh, Malayinkeezhu CI (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of CPM and BJP workers clashed with each other at Perukavu near Malayinkeezhu which comes under Kattakada constituency on Wednesday night. A few people including a pregnant woman were attacked and injured.

The Malayinkeezhu police have taken 10 persons into custody based on complaints from both parties. A total of four houses were attacked including two of CPM workers and two of BJP workers, as per the police complaints.

The incident took place around 10 pm when workers of both parties entered into a heated argument related to the elections held at Kattakada constituency.

A BJP worker Sasikala who is also a ward member of Vilavoorkal panchayat complained that her pregnant daughter Rajasree was attacked when CPM allegedly unleashed an attack on her house. Similarly, CPM workers complained that the BJP started the attack at the houses of CPM workers.

According to Malayinkeezhu police, a case has been registered and a probe has begun. Police said the woman was pushed aside by the workers. The injured Rajasree is under treatment at the government hospital for women and children at Thycaud.

"It was a spontaneous clash between local BJP and CPM workers following a long-standing feud. We have registered a case based on their complaints. But we need to investigate whether the complaints are true. No arrests have been recorded and we are examining CCTV footage to verify their statements. The statement from Rajasree was also recorded," said PR Santhosh, Malayinkeezhu CI.

On polling day, CPM and BJP workers clashed at Kattayikonam in Kazhakootam constituency after the latter allegedly tried to influence the voters. Following this, CPM workers attacked the BJP booth office. BJP booth agents Biju Kumar, Jyothi, Anamika, Aswathy and Vijayakumaran were injured.

Kerala CPM BJP
