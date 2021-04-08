Reverse hawala case: Customs likely to question Kerala Speaker Sreeramakrishnan at his residence

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Customs department is likely to question Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in connection with their probe on reverse hawala case at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

The sources said Sreeramakrishnan was served notice by the department summoning him to its Ernakulam office on Thursday. However, he replied that he cannot reach Ernakulam due to medical reasons and instead consented to be quizzed at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Speaker has been under the radar of the agencies after the gold-smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S reportedly gave incriminating statements against him.

As per the central agencies, Swapna had given a statement that said Sreeramakrishnan was involved in smuggling dollars out of the country. She also allegedly deposed that the Speaker had stakes in foreign firms and interacted with the Sharjah ruler requesting him to allot land free of cost to set up an educational institution in which he had an investment.

Sreeramakrishnan had earlier rubbished the allegations calling them politically motivated. He maintained that the central agencies were releasing information eyeing the assembly election. He had denied exclusively meeting the Sharjah ruler and added that he had no foreign investment.