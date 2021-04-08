STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Why Rajya Sabha polls put off: Kerala HC to EC

The EC said it would announce and notify the elections before the expiry of the members’ term.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission (EC) to file a statement explaining the reasons for postponing the elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from the state which will become vacant on April 21. When the petition filed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly secretary and two others challenging the EC’s decision came up for hearing, the poll panel’s counsel Deepu Lal Mohan said there is no statutory mandate to conduct the biennial elections before the expiry of the members’ term. The counsel said it is solely within the panel’s domain to fix the date of election notification and schedule.

The EC said it would announce and notify the elections before the expiry of the members’ term. The petition is merely based on apprehension, hence it is premature, the panel said.When Justice P V Asha asked why the elections were postponed, the counsel said the election notification has not come out and the commission had only released a press note.The petitioners contended that the EC had not stated the reasons or extraordinary circumstances for keeping the process in abeyance.The court adjourned the hearing in the case to April 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha polls Kerala High Court Election Commission
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp