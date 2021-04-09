STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Crime Branch special team to probe IUML worker murder

Addressing the peace committee meeting, Collector TV Subhash called for the sincere support and cooperation of all the people concerned.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The investigation into the murder of Muslim League supporter Mansoor at Pullukkara near Panur on Tuesday night has been handed over to district Crime Branch (CB). Kannur City Police Commissioner R Ilango said a 15-member special team led by DySP K Ismail has been formed to probe the case.

“The police have already identified 11 persons involved in the attack. But the assailants have absconded. Seven of the gang members who had attacked Mansoor are from the neighbourhood,” Ilango told reporters here on Thursday. “So far, one person — identified as Shinos, a DYFI member — has been arrested in connection with the murder,” he said.

“As per the statement of Shinos — who has been remanded in judicial custody — the attack was carried out not with the intention to murder and the assailants’ target was Mansoor’s brother Muhasin,” he said. “However, the real motive would be known only after all the accused are nabbed,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the UDF boycotted the peace meeting convened by the district collector to ease the tension prevailing in the area following Mansoor’s murder and the subsequent violence, where in several CPM offices were vandalised.

UDF leaders alleged that the police have been acting in a discriminatory manner by arresting League workers in connection with the violence at Peringathur, but not arresting even a single person for Mansoor’s murder.

Though UDF leaders, including DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni, UDF district convener P T Mathew, Muslim League district general secretary Abdul Karim Cheleri and state vice-president V K Abdul Khader Moulavi, reached the collectorate before 11am — the scheduled time for the meeting — they expressed their anger against the “onesided stance of the police” and boycotted the meeting. They said the meeting was only a farce to cover up the inefficiency of the police.

“The police have failed miserably in ensuring justice to the family of Mansoor,” said Pacheni. “Even as 48 hours have passed since the attack, the police could not nab any person in connection with the murder. The only person nabbed was, in fact, handed over to the police by injured Muhasin (Mansoor’s brother). This is shameful,” said Pacheni. 

UDF alleges police laxity in Mansoor murder case; no delay so far, say cops

“The police, who failed to arrest the culprits involved in the murder, have already arrested 10 League workers in connection with the violence took place in Peringathur. They beat up League workers who had acted out of indignation over the murder of their fellow party man,” said Abdul Karim Cheleri. 

“The police didn’t  act even after UDF gave enough evidence regarding the distribution of weapons by a DYFI leader in connection with the attack. Those who have come here to attend the peace meeting are the leaders of the murderers,” said Pacheni.

Addressing the peace committee meeting, Collector TV Subhash called for the sincere support and cooperation of all the people concerned. The meeting condemned the murder of Mansoor and the violence that followed in connection with the funeral procession. The meeting urged the police to arrest all the people involved in the violence and Mansoor’s murder. 

“All political parties and people in the district should be vigilant and careful to ensure peace,” he said. “All the accused in the violence will be arrested soon,” Subhash told reporters later. “They have lost one of their workers and the district administration understands the sentiments of UDF leaders,” said Subhash. “But, they too will cooperate with the attempts to restore peace in the district,” he said. 

After the meeting, the city police commissioner said: “There has been no deliberate delay by the police in taking action. We have taken an impartial stand. It would be impossible for the police to concentrate only on the murder, when violence hits an entire region. The police will investigate all incidents in connection with violence and take strict action,” he said. To bring the region back to normal, the police have beefed up security arrangements, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML worker murder Political Violence CPM
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp