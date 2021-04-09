Electoral malpractices in Kerala postal voting, alleges Opposition leader Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday alleged that there were widespread malpractices in the process of casting postal votes by electors in the essential service category and government officials. The Election Commission has failed to take action against the malpractices despite it was intimated, he said.

“Around 3.5 lakh voters cast vote at the special postal voting centres opened across the state. Now a good number of these officials were delivered postal ballots at their residence or officials address to exercise their franchise. This would create twin votes for the officials and duplication of votes. This should not have happened”, he said.

It has to be cross checked whether it was a deliberate mistake committed by officials, he said in a complaint filed to the Election Commission. He also put forward a five-point suggestions to check the malpractices.

The Election Commission of India had arranged the postal vote facility for electors in the essential services category and government officials on election duty on April 6.