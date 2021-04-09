KSRTC to buy 50 e-buses for short-route services

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to procure electric buses for operations on short-distance routes. Unlike previous instances when KSRTC preferred electric buses on a lease basis, the state government-backed agency is looking to maintain a fleet of electric buses of its own this time. According to KSRTC officials, the tender has been called for 50 non-AC, nine-metre-long buses which will be operated on short-distance routes and for installing 25 charging points. These buses would operate for 12 hours a day.

“The plan is to procure electric buses to be operated in Thiruvananthapuram first. Later, similar buses will be procured for other cities like Kochi and Kozhikode. The bids are expected to be opened this month,” an official said.The corporation has called for two-year warranty for the buses and their batteries. The manufacturer should also ensure five years of annual maintenance. After five years, KSRTC will be procuring battery packs for the vehicles.

“The intention is to replace all ageing fleet with electric buses. By acquiring electric buses, KSRTC can save fuel cost which is digging a deep hole in its finances each year. Apart from it, the state and Central governments are promoting pollution-free green modes of transportation,” he said.KSRTC had issued the tender to lease 1,500 electric buses, 500 each for Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode zones. However, following the Covid-19 outbreak, the bid remained incomplete. KSRTC has been operating several leased air-conditioned electric buses for inter-district travel.

Meanwhile, KSRTC is also upgrading its working pattern by adopting online facilities. It will acquire the software for the crew, fleet, inventory and estate management. It is also looking to switch to GPS mapping of several bus routes across Kerala.

“Currently, the entire management activities are done manually. The department is yet to go digital. We are looking to shift to online mode so that operations of buses, crew, maintenance, repairs and availability of spare parts in each depot can all be monitored using the software. We have invited bids from startup firms to develop the software and integrate the operations,” another official said.