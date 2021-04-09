STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No provocation should end up in murder, says Kodiyeri

However provocative a situation is, no incident should end up in murder, said CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:08 AM

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan | File pic

By Express News Service

KANNUR: However provocative a situation is, no incident should end up in murder, said CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Speaking to reporters in Thalassery in connection with the murder of IUML worker Mansoor and the violence that followed in Peringathur and Panur, he said political killing cannot be accepted. Parties should be vigilant to ensure such situations are not repeated in the district.

“CPM should take the initiative to re-establish peace in the region. Nobody should fall prey to the provocations from the other side”, he said. 

CPM state conference had clearly stated that political violence and murder should not take place in any region. The party had also pleaded with other parties to adopt the same line. Though other parties have not adopted this line so far, CPM stands firm on this line, said Kodiyeri.

 “CPM had come forward for open discussions to end political violence in the past with other parties. We had held discussions with BJP leaders to end violence. The political killings in the state had considerably come down during the LDF government’s tenure. The polling in the district was so peaceful.

Some untoward incidents were reported after the polling ended. It should not have taken place”, said Kodiyeri.Party workers should not get provoked under any circumstances, said Kodiyeri. Nobody should indulge in violence like attacking houses and party offices. A responsible political outfit like UDF should not have boycotted the peace meeting convened by district collector”, said Kodiyeri.

