Speaker fails to appear for customs quizzing again

KOCHI: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan failed to appear before the customs for interrogation in connection with the dollar smuggling case on Thursday. He informed customs officials that owing to his medical condition, he would appear for the interrogation later. The customs had issued a second notice to Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday. It will soon issue a third notice. The case pertains to the smuggling of 1.9 lakh US dollars by Khalid Ali Shoukry, former finance head of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram while travelling to Cairo in 2019.
