Travancore Devaswom Board to launch probe in death of tusker Ambalappuzha Vijayakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to launch a probe in the death of Ambalappuzha Vijayakrishnan, a 51-year-old pachyderm, who was allegedly mistreated by its mahouts and the Board officials.

The Board in its meeting on Friday entrusted P Bijoy, TDB's Vigilance SP, the task of probing the incident.

The Devaswom Board also suspended two mahouts, Pradeep and K A Ajeesh, pending enquiry after prima facia it was ascertained that there were lapses from their side. G Baiju, Deputy Devaswom Commissioner, Harippad, has been shifted from his post in connection with the elephant's death on Thursday.

The incident had invited the wrath of the animal rights activists who alleged that the elephant was a victim of negligence of the TDB officials and the cruelty of the mahouts.

The animal of late had been having health ailments, including swelling of one of its limbs and reluctance to take solid food. Despite its delicate health, the TDB officials allowed the mahouts to parade the animals in a temple festival after the board's veterinarian deemed it was fit for the ordeal. However, the rights activists flayed the decision and pressurized the TDB to bring it back before the temple fest.