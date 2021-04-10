STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM testing positive points to risk of Covid within families: Study

 COVID-19 infection of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who set himself apart from other politicians by wearing a mask in public at all times, has set the social media abuzz. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

The 75-year-old CPM leader, who had managed to keep himself from getting infected despite nine of his colleagues (Thomas Isaac, EP Jayarajan, VS Sunil Kumar, MM Mani, KT Jaleel, Kadakampally Surendran, AK Balan, K Krishnankutty and K Raju) coming down with the virus, finally tested positive two days after his daughter Veena and son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz were diagnosed with Covid.

In fact, according to a study conducted by the Department of Community Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH), up to 56 per cent of infected persons contract the virus from their family members.

“The chief minister is always seen with a facemask in public. However, it is impossible to keep wearing the mask even when you are with family members at home. That is a person’s safety bubble. Unfortunately, it is found that 56 per cent of the infections take root within this bubble,” said Dr Mohammed Asheel, who is a member of the Covid-19 state committee formed by the state government.

Manoj Vellanad, a doctor at Thiruvananthapuram MCH, said wearing a cloth mask like the chief minister does has its risks when interacting with a Covid-infected person. “The protection offered by a cloth mask is just about 30-40 per cent. People can get infected even if they are wearing such masks in public,” he said.Incidentally, Pinarayi took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 3 and was waiting to take his second dose. 

CM’S HEALTH CONDITION SATISFACTORY
KOZHIKODE: Medical college authorities have said that the health condition of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid, is satisfactory. Treatment is overseen by a special medical board. There were no problems with the chest CT scan taken on Friday. The medical team said in a bulletin that the CM had no health problems and was being given the necessary vitamins and regular medications. The condition of CM’s daughter Veena, son-in-law P A Mohammad Riyaz and grandson, who are undergoing treatment, is also satisfactory. A paediatrician was also included in the 24-hour observation team. This is because the CM’s grandson is also in treatment. 

CONDITION OF CHANDY STABLE
T’PURAM: The health condition of Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy who tested positive for Covid-19, is stable, said hospital sources. The 77-year-old who was suffering from fever for the last two days and was quarantined at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, was shifted to a private hospital. Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, shared his photos of the leader watching TV and having tea at hospital on Facebook, while thanking everyone who offered them prayers. On Thursday, the second RT PCR test of Chandy turned positive for the virus. The Congress leader was very active in electioneering prior to the recently-concluded assembly election. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also tested positive for the virus, confirmed the news with posts on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday. 

