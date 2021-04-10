‘Crush the Curve’ drive to contain Covid surge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the worsening Covid-19 situation, the state health department has decided to launch a mass vaccination campaign — ‘Crush the Curve’ — to contain the spread. The state has been witnessing a sharp spike in Covid cases after the elections, with 5,063 new patients on Friday — an increase of 710 cases in 24 hours. The state had reported 4,353 new cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate also increased to 8.01 per cent, from 6.81 per cent on Thursday.

Health Minister K K Shailaja convened a meeting of top officials to chalk out plans for the mass vaccination drive. “There is a need to speed up vaccination as we have a large number of susceptible population. The state has done well with the vaccination drive. We will ask the Centre to supply more vaccine doses to meet the demand,” she said.

The minister said steps would be taken to strengthen the healthcare delivery system. The focus is on enhancing hospital facilities as more patients requiring admission are expected in the coming days.

“The facilities in medical college hospitals will be augmented to treat patients with serious illness. ICU and ventilator facilities will be made available to meet the demand,” said Shailaja.

HEALTH CONDITION OF CM, CHANDY SATISFACTORY

Health Minister K K Shailaja, who arrived at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi has only mild Covid symptoms and his health is satisfactory. She also said the condition of senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy was stable.