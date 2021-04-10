STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Elections: CPM assesses it will get 80-85 seats

Majority of south Kerala will stay with LDF, but a few like Kollam will be a close call, feels party

Published: 10th April 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Left front began its stock taking after the assembly elections, the CPM feels that the contest could possibly have a close finish. Even as the district committees have begun their respective assessment, the party is of the view that it would be able to win around 80-85 seats.

 The party is confident of winning back Nemom, BJP’s lone sitting seat. Top sources in the party expressed confidence that the BJP’s vote share will take a dip, even as it feels that the party may lose a number of sitting seats. The BJP’s assured votes have not all been cast for some reason. The simmering resentment between the BJP and BJDS too could contribute in a few pockets. 

“Several sitting seats witnessed a tough fight, as quite a few ‘sure’ seats turned overnight into fighting seats. There will be a number of sitting seats that we may lose, with tight fight at Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode North and Ranni. LDF would have lost in Kuttiyadi had the candidate not been changed at the last minute. It’s not going to be a sweep, but a close fight,” said a top leader.  

Going by the assessment of district unit leaders, south Kerala will stand with the Left. In Thiruvananthapuram district where the LDF has now 10 seats, the front faced a tough fight in many places. Vattiyoorkavu, Kattakada, Varkala, Chirayinkeezhu, Neyyattinkara, Kazhakoottam and Attingal are seen as sure seats while the party is confident of getting Nemom and Vamanapuram. In Parassala and Nedumangad, the party feels that the UDF could score upset victories. 

The party Kollam unit observed that this time too, the entire district will stand with the Left. The CPM assessed that Kundara, Kottarakkara, Pathanapuram, Kunnathoor and Chathannoor will be sure wins. 
Contrary to earlier assessments, the party now feels that J Mercykutty Amma will have a comfortable win here with a lead of more than 5,000 votes. “The surveys and a general impression that P C Vishnunath may win have led to the party improving its performance. She will lose only if the CPI votes are not polled,” a source said.  

In Kottarakkara, K N Balagopal may get a lead of around 16,000 votes with around 6,000-8,000 votes coming from Kareepra panchayat. K B Ganesh Kumar of KC(B) may win with a lead of 21,000 votes. In Chathannoor, CPI’s G S Jayalal could get a lead of more than 20,000 votes. 

The party is, however, not very comfortable with the assessment of Kollam and Karunagappally constituencies. In Kollam, the party observes that the lead could be just around 1,900 votes while in Karunagappally, the margin will be just 500-odd votes. In Chavara, the party feels that Sujith Vijayan could get a lead of 2,000 votes while in Eravipuram, it could be 18,000 votes. In Alappuzha, things may not be very rosy. Though it’s going to be a tight fight, P P Chitharanjan will win by at least 5,000 votes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections CPM Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 202 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp