Kozhikode: Congress office set on fire at Unnikulam

KOZHIKODE: Political violence which erupted after the assembly polls continued even on Friday in the rural areas of the district. A local Congress office was set ablaze allegedly by CPM workers at Unnikulam in the late night on Thursday. The office was partially damaged and the air conditioner and furniture were destroyed.

In yet another incident, the house of an IUML worker came under attack. Windows and doors of the house of Latheef were damaged in the incident. An Innova car was also destroyed by the unidentified culprits.

The Congress leadership has alleged that the CPM was behind the incident. However, the CPM local leadership denied the charge saying their workers have no role in the incidents.

Violence erupted between the CPM and the Congress workers on the election day after the LDF activists disrupted the visit of UDF candidate and actor Darmajan Bolgatty at the polling booth.

During the conclusion of the public campaign, around 20 persons belonging to both the UDF and the LDF had suffered minor injuries in a clash leaving a tense atmosphere in the region.

A grocery shop of IUML worker in Nadapuram was set on fire by an unidentified gang in the early morning of Thursday. In the incident, the shop, owned by E K Aboobhakar, of Edakkudy near Nadapuram, was damaged and suffered a loss of around Rs 8 lakh.