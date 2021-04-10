STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

With Isaac out and KM Mani no more, who will steer Kerala’s economy?

 For the LDF, the denial of the ticket to T M Thomas Isaac, the finance minister in the outgoing Left government, means a new face will hold the office if the front returns to power.

Published: 10th April 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the LDF, the denial of the ticket to TM Thomas Isaac, the finance minister in the outgoing Left government, means a new face will hold the office if the front returns to power. Likewise is the case with the UDF after the 2019 demise of veteran politician K M Mani, who had been a permanent fixture in the front’s finance ministry for the past several terms.The names being discussed for the finance portfolio in the LDF camp are K N Balagopal, P Rajeev and K K Shailaja. In the UDF, after several decades, Congress is expected to take back the portfolio from Kerala Congress. The name being widely discussed is V D Satheesan.

Balagopal, who is an LLM holder, is expected to have an easy outing from the Left bastion of Kottarakkara. As a Rajya Sabha MP in 2010, he had raised several issues related to finance and had participated in Budget debates. His brother K N Harilal, a professor at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, is a member of the State Planning Board.

“It remains to be seen if the new LDF government will give the key portfolio to Balagopal, who is relatively a fresh face even though he has been a Rajya Sabha MP,” said Jose Sebastian, an economist and retired associate professor at Thiruvananthapuram-based Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation. He said P Rajeev, who is also a former Rajya Sabha MP and contested from Kalamassery this time, may have a better chance at securing the portfolio. 

According to another source, however, Rajeev’s clear-cut views on the education sector makes him a preferred candidate for the education portfolio. The problem faced by Rajeev, however, is that the contest in Kalamassery is not easy. “It’s a neck-and-neck fight there as the constituency is a UDF stronghold,” added the source.

Shailaja, who is expected to win easily from Mattannur, is also a strong contender for the finance portfolio if the Left comes to power again. “For her good work in the health ministry, Shailaja teacher deserves an upgrade in her portfolio. Besides, it will also send out the message that she’s the second in command in the ministry, given the fact that all other senior Communist leaders have been denied a seat this time,” said another source.

Though Jose K Mani, if his KC(M) wins six or more seats, may stake claim for the finance ministry, it is unlikely that the CPM will allow this key portfolio to be handled by a junior partner, the source added.
Meanwhile, if the UDF beats all pre-poll surveys to come to power, V D Satheesan — who is expected to win easily from Paravoor — will be the choice for the finance ministry portfolio, sources said. “He is known for his interest in finance-related issues. I would say he is a strong contender for the position if UDF comes to power,” said K V Joseph, economist and director at Institute of International Migration and Development.

Satheesan had put the LDF government on the defensive on various finance-related issues in the assembly over the past five years. His YouTube channel ‘Dialogue with VDS’, where he interviewed several key economists and businessmen including Isaac, was well-received by netizens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Isaac Kerala economy UDF LDF
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp