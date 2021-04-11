STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Missing tribal man’s body found in forest, officials suspect wild elephant attack

A 65-year-old tribal man, who went missing four days ago, was found dead in the Kolur forest area in Noolpuzha near Sultan Bathery on Saturday morning.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 65-year-old tribal man, who went missing four days ago, was found dead in the Kolur forest area in Noolpuzha near Sultan Bathery on Saturday morning. The deceased is Cheluvan of Kadambakkad Kattunayakan tribal colony. The Sultan Bathery police and forest officials suspect he died in a wild elephant attack.

Cheluvan went missing while on his way to his daughter’s house at Ponkuzhi on April 7. Though the tribesmen searched for him, they couldn’t find him. Finally, his body was found in Kolur forest by local residents on Saturday.“While on the way to his daughter’s house at Ponkuzhi, Cheluvan took a shortcut via Kolur forest to reach there. His body was found within a 25-minute walking distance from his home. There were injuries from elephant attack on his body. He was a temporary watcher with the forest department. His son is now working there,”said Kanakaraj K N, tribal promoter-in-charge, Kadambakkad colony. The body has been shifted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital for postmortem examination. 

Last week, a woman was killed in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad. Nadavayal native Gangadevi Vellilattu, 47, who went to collect woods in the forest was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chethayalam forest area on April 2. 

Though Gangadevi was rushed to a private hospital in Kalpetta, her life could not be saved. Following her death, enraged local residents blocked roads in several parts of the town and met forest officials seeking immediate compensation for her family. Forest officials promised to give `5 lakh to the family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal man elephant attack
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp