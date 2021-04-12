STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Did CM sign order to change norms for Jaleel’s kin?

The Lok Ayukta also observed that Jaleel cannot continue in his post and recommended the Chief Minister to take appropriate action against the minister. 

Published: 12th April 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed a setback to the state government in the nepotism row, documents that have come out in the open point to the possibility of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having been aware of the appointment of K T Adeeb -- a relative of K T Jaleel, minister for higher education and minority affairs and welfare -- in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.

The Chief Minister had reportedly signed a document -- on August 9,2016 -- recommending a change in the qualification criteria for appointment to the post of general manager in the corporation. While many qualified persons had attended the interview after the government invited applications to the post, Adeeb did not attend. 

Later, Jaleel intervened and revised the qualification norms for the post in favour of Adeeb. The Chief Minister had signed the revised qualification order, said a source. Jaleel allegedly revised the qualification norms by including BTech with PGDBA as a criterion so that Adeeb could be eligible for the post.

Adeeb is Jaleel’s second cousin. According to rules, an approval from the Administrative Reforms Commission and the legal department is required to revise the qualification norms. But these stipulations were reportedly violated. 

Last week, the Lok Ayukta found Jaleel guilty of nepotism and abuse of power in the appointment of Adeeb. The Lok Ayukta also observed that Jaleel cannot continue in his post and recommended the Chief Minister to take appropriate action against the minister. 

Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rasheed ruled that the minister violated the oath of office and showed favouritism by tweaking the qualifications to favour his relative. The Lok Ayukta also found Adeeb’s appointment was made without inviting applications or providing opportunity to other eligible candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp