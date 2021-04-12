STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala imposes more restrictions amid COVID-19 surge, shops to close by 9 pm

The state imposed more restrictions as the number of active cases has crossed the 40,000 mark and the test positivity rate crossed 10

Published: 12th April 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 test

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a surge in cases, the state government has imposed more restrictions to prevent crowding.

As per the review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary VP Joy, hotels and shops have to down shutters by 9 pm. Hotels will be allowed only 50 per cent occupancy.

All public functions have to be wound up in two hours. There are restrictions on the number of people attending such functions. Only 200 people will be allowed for outdoor functions and 100 for indoor functions. No feast will be allowed and instead food packets can be distributed among attendees.  

Also mega shopping festivals in malls and supermarkets have been banned as it could result in crowding.

In the previous meeting held on April 7, it was decided to make the quarantine rules (7-day mandatory quarantine) stricter for those entering the state.

