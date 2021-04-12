STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Political criminals working against me’

Referring to a news item that appeared in a vernacular daily on Sunday, he said some mediapersons were working like paid reporters.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran

G Sudhakaran. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Works Minister G Sudhakaran has lambasted a section of media that published reports against him. Political criminals were working against me, the minister told reporters here on Sunday. “I am a disciplined party worker and I obeyed the party and fulfilled all the works the party had entrusted with me. I had attended 65 election meetings. Some sections of the media are creating false news with an aim to tarnish my image and destroy CPM,” he said.

Referring to a news item that appeared in a vernacular daily on Sunday, he said some mediapersons were working like paid reporters. “That reporter published news that groupism prevails in Alappuzha unit of the party. It mentions about the district secretariat meeting. There is no groupism in the party’s district unit and the secretariat meeting did not discuss such a matter. They are depending on misinformers and fake news is being generated through them. The report that appeared in the daily said a state leader abstained from the election campaign till it ended. The district secretariat reported about it to Pinarayi Vijayan. If such an incident happened, they should have to print the name of the state leader,” he said. 

The control of the party is in the hands of the politburo. “Nobody came to suppress me and I am working in the party for 55 years. The enemies of the party and political criminals are trying to destroy the leaders and the party. But nobody can destroy it,” Sudhakaran said.

