Vigilance seizes Rs 50 lakh from IUML MLA KM Shaji's house following raids

A court in November last had ordered a Vigilance probe against the Azhikode MLA on allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:23 PM

Muslim League MLA KM Shaji (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has seized Rs 50 lakh from the house of IUML leader and MLA KM Shaji in a raid conducted on Monday at his house at Manal, near Azhikode in Kannur.

The vigilance team conducted raids simultaneously at his houses at Kannur and Kozhikode from Monday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raid was conducted by the vigilance team from Kozhikode.

Kannur police have reached the spot to prevent any protests or untoward incidents regarding the raid.

A court here in November last had ordered a Vigilance probe against the Azhikode MLA on allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The court's direction came on a petition by the social worker and lawyer M R Hareesh alleging that Shaji had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and had received funds from abroad, misusing his official powers.

The petitioner, who sought a direction to the Vigilance for a probe, also alleged that Shaji filed false details regarding his wealth in his election affidavit.

The MLA has properties in Wayanad, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts, worth a minimum of Rs two crore, the complaint alleged.

The Enforcement Directorate had also registered a case in connection with the receipt of overseas funds by Shaji and had searched his residence in Chirakkal in Kannur late last year.

