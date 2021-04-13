Goonda leader beaten to death in Kainakari

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A goonda leader died after he was attacked by a four-member gang at Thevarkad in Kainakari, Kuttanad, in the early hours of Monday. The deceased is Abhilash, 42, of Punnamada here. He lived with his wife Deepthi at Thevarkad. The Nedumudi police said as per Deepthi’s statement, Abhilash was beaten by Kainakari native Maju and three others. Deepthi rushed Abhilash to the hospital where he died. The police have taken the four attackers into custody.

“Abhilash had an altercation with Maju and his brother-in-law earlier, following which he had dumped Maju’s two-wheeler in the lake. A case had been registered in the incident. The attack on Abhilash was in retaliation of this altercation,” said a police official.

He said Abhilash was also a member of a gang that was engaged in goonda activities in the district. He was an accused in over 25 cases, including two murder cases, registered in police stations across Alappuzha. Abhilash tested positive for Covid-19 in test done post death. The postmortem will be held on Tuesday, said a police official.