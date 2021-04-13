Governor Khan calls on Justice M Fathima Beevi

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday called on Justice M Fathima Beevi, the first female judge of the Supreme Court and former Tamil Nadu Governor. He spent half an hour at her residence here. The governor met her on his return from Sabarimala. He said he made the visit as a mark of respect to Justice Fathima Beevi.

“She is the first female judge in the Supreme Court. She is an inspiration to many, specially girls and women. She was also a governor” said Arif Mohammad Khan.

“I have known him for a long time. I also know his brother,” said Fathima Beevi. The Governor told me to take care of my health, she said.



She was the first Muslim woman in higher judiciary and the first woman to become a justice in an apex court in any Asian country.