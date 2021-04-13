STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three dead, nine missing after cargo ship collides with fishing boat off Mangaluru coast

According to sources, two fishermen were rescued alive by the crew of the ship

Published: 13th April 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

The ill-fated boat IFB Rabbal was owned by Mamantakathu Jaffer of Beypore (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE: Three fishermen were killed when a cargo ship collided with a fishing boat off the Mangaluru coast on Monday night.

According to sources, two fishermen were rescued alive by the crew of the ship while nine others are missing after the collision. The rescued workers are Vel Murugan of Colachel in Tamil Nadu and Sunil Das of West Bengal.

According to Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association vice president Haneefa Haji, there were 14 workers in the boat of which 7 were from Colachel and 7 from Odisha and West Bengal.

"The workers had joined duty only on Sunday. The boat set off for fishing from Beypore harbour on Sunday and collided with the ship at around midnight on Monday," he said.

The ill-fated boat IFB Rabbal was owned by Mamantakathu Jaffer of Beypore. According to sources, APL Le Havre, a container ship with Singapore registration, collided with the fishing boat.

The crew of the ship launched a rescue operation immediately after they noticed the incident and saved five workers, of whom three died.

The Navy and Coast Guard have rushed to the sport and launched a search for the missing fishermen. The incident occurred around 60 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp