More Covid curbs in Kerala: No standing passengers, community gatherings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the number of new Covid-19 cases crossed 7,500 with a test positivity rate of 10.23 per cent on Tuesday, new restrictions including a ban on passengers standing in public buses have come into force in the state.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy based on the decisions taken at a review committee meeting on Monday, directs district magistrates to impose prohibitory orders at the local body level in urgent situations, besides urging religious leaders and district authorities to persuade the faithful to avoid community gatherings including Iftar parties.

Of the 7,515 people who tested positive on the day, 1,162 were from Ernakulam. Kozhikode reported 867 new cases. In addition, 20 pandemic-related fatalities were also registered. Fourteen more locations have been declared hotspots, taking the total to 416.

As per the new guidelines — imposed as urgent additional restrictions to control the spread without adversely affecting economic activities — prohibitory orders (CrPC Section 144) can be imposed in local bodies that report a high test positivity rate. There are no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons or goods. Also, no separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movements.

While 200 people will be allowed to attend outdoor functions, only 100 can take part in events held indoors. If the presence of more people is necessary, organisers can put a system in place to allow entry exclusively for people possessing either a negative RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours prior to the event or a partial vaccination certificate.

These rules are applicable to all programmes including weddings, funerals, festivals, sports, arts and cultural events. Feasts are not allowed, but food packets can be distributed to attendees. Restaurants, theatres and hotels can permit customers to 50 per cent capacity at a time. Malls and auditoriums should restrict occupancy and maintain Covid protocol. The Health department has been asked to popularise its tele-medicine facility called e-Sanjeevani. Civil supplies corporation, HortiCorp, KEPCO, Matsyafed, Milma and other government agencies will promote a unified online platform for home delivery of items.

RESTRICTIONS

In local bodies with high test positivity rate, district magistrates may impose additional restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC

Religious leaders and district authorities may persuade to avoid community gatherings including Iftar parties

Buses meant for public transport should not allow standing passengers. Buses should not take in passengers beyond the seating capacity.

The Motor Vehicles Department shall take steps to ensure the same