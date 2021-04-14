STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullappally reiterates foul play in Vattiyoorkavu

The key point included in the terms of reference pertains to whether there was a deliberate attempt from the part of Congress office-bearers to scuttle campaigning.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has reiterated that foul play happened in the election campaigning in Vattiyoorkavu constituency. Veena S Nair, the UDF candidate, deposed before the party subcommittee led by general secretary Johnson Abraham and secretaries L K Sreedevi and Satheesh Kochuparambil at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday. She demanded stringent action against those who played spoilsport in her electioneering.

The key point included in the terms of reference pertains to whether there was a deliberate attempt from the part of Congress office-bearers to scuttle campaigning.Mullappally formed the three-member party subcommittee on Sunday to inquire how unused posters ended up at a scrap shop in Nanthencode a day after the polling, held on April 6. This led Veena to lodge a complaint before Mullappally and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala over the phone. After Mullappally arrived in the state capital on Sunday, Veena gave him a written complaint in person, she told the subcommittee.

Johnson told TNIE that the first two factors in the terms of reference relate to the unused posters found at the scrap shop and the pamphlets found at a plantain farm in Peroorkada.“The crucial factor is whether there has been a deliberate attempt from the booth and district committee members to ensure the defeat of Veena at Vattiyoorkavu. On Tuesday, around 20 people including local leaders and party well wishers had come to Indira Bhavan to depose before panel,” said Johnson.The subcommittee is likely to make at least three more sittings to check the veracity of the complaint. The next sitting is set to be held only after May 2, the counting day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vattiyoorkavu Mullappally Ramachandran Kerala Elections
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp