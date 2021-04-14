Mullappally reiterates foul play in Vattiyoorkavu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has reiterated that foul play happened in the election campaigning in Vattiyoorkavu constituency. Veena S Nair, the UDF candidate, deposed before the party subcommittee led by general secretary Johnson Abraham and secretaries L K Sreedevi and Satheesh Kochuparambil at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday. She demanded stringent action against those who played spoilsport in her electioneering.

The key point included in the terms of reference pertains to whether there was a deliberate attempt from the part of Congress office-bearers to scuttle campaigning.Mullappally formed the three-member party subcommittee on Sunday to inquire how unused posters ended up at a scrap shop in Nanthencode a day after the polling, held on April 6. This led Veena to lodge a complaint before Mullappally and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala over the phone. After Mullappally arrived in the state capital on Sunday, Veena gave him a written complaint in person, she told the subcommittee.

Johnson told TNIE that the first two factors in the terms of reference relate to the unused posters found at the scrap shop and the pamphlets found at a plantain farm in Peroorkada.“The crucial factor is whether there has been a deliberate attempt from the booth and district committee members to ensure the defeat of Veena at Vattiyoorkavu. On Tuesday, around 20 people including local leaders and party well wishers had come to Indira Bhavan to depose before panel,” said Johnson.The subcommittee is likely to make at least three more sittings to check the veracity of the complaint. The next sitting is set to be held only after May 2, the counting day.