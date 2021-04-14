STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Speaker Sreeramakrishnan in ICU after doctors confirm pneumonia

However, his condition is stable and he will be shifted from the ICU on Wednesday based on the progress in the health condition, said hospital sources. 

Published: 14th April 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan who turned Covid positive was shifted to ICU after doctors confirmed bronchopneumonia for him. However, his condition is stable and he will be shifted from the ICU on Wednesday based on the progress in the health condition, said hospital sources. 

Meanwhile, his lawyer sent a defamation notice against Nandakumar, Editor, Crime magazine, for spreading news that he had tried to commit suicide. He was told to withdraw the news from all media platforms and tender an apology within seven days of receipt of the notice failing which, he would have to face civil and criminal cases, the notice warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Sreeramakrishnan pneumonia
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp