Speaker Sreeramakrishnan in ICU after doctors confirm pneumonia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan who turned Covid positive was shifted to ICU after doctors confirmed bronchopneumonia for him. However, his condition is stable and he will be shifted from the ICU on Wednesday based on the progress in the health condition, said hospital sources.

Meanwhile, his lawyer sent a defamation notice against Nandakumar, Editor, Crime magazine, for spreading news that he had tried to commit suicide. He was told to withdraw the news from all media platforms and tender an apology within seven days of receipt of the notice failing which, he would have to face civil and criminal cases, the notice warned.