Book Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for flouting Covid protocol, demands Union Minister V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister V Muraleedharan had demanded that a police case be registered against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly violating Covid protocol when a fresh wave of the pandemic is raging in the state.

Muraleedharan told reporters in New Delhi that Pinarayi contracted Covid on April 4 according to doctors who treated him. If it was true then why did he attend an election campaign and roadshow that saw thousands of people, he asked. Pinarayi also cast his vote on April 6 without following Covid protocol, he pointed out.

The Union Minister said that after getting infected, Pinarayi went to Kozhikode Medical College hospital in a car accompanied by a number of people including his gunman. While being discharged too, the Chief Minister violated Covid protocol, he alleged.

Muraleedharan also alleged that the Chief Minister left the hospital within six days and wondered whether the same norm was applicable to the common man as well.