42-year-old nun found dead at convent well in Kerala's Kollam

After a subsequent search by the police, Mabel's body was recovered from the well. It is reported that Sister Mabel arrived at the convent a month ago.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 42-year-old nun was found dead in a well at a convent in Kureepuzha, Kollam on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Mabel Joseph, a resident of Pavumba, Karunagapally.

The incident came to light after the inmates found a suicide note from her room as she failed to attend the morning prayer. In the suicide note, she mentioned that she was ending her life as she could not bear the physical uneasiness and allergy problems and that her body will be in the well. 

After a subsequent search by the police, Mabel's body was recovered from the well. It is reported that Sister Mabel arrived at the convent a month ago.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

