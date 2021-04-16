STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A qualified woman can't be denied job because it requires working at night: Kerala HC

The court set aside a notification issued by Kerala Mineral and Metals Ltd (KMML), a Kerala government undertaking, for the post of Safety Officer, which stated that only male candidates can apply

Published: 16th April 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday held that a woman who is qualified cannot be denied a job because the nature of the employment would require her to work during night hours.

"It is the bounden duty of the governments and government functionaries to take all appropriate steps to see that a woman can carry out the duties assigned to her at all hours, safely and conveniently. If that be so, there would be no reason for denying appointment to a qualified hand only on the ground that she is a woman and because the nature of the employment would require her to work during night hours," held the court.

The court also set aside a notification issued by Kerala Mineral and Metals Ltd (KMML), Kollam, a Kerala government undertaking, for the post of Safety Officer, which stated that only male candidates can apply, and found that it was violative of the provisions of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on the petition filed by Treasa Josefine of Kollam, an engineering graduate in Safety and Fire Engineering, challenging the notification for the post of safety officer stating that only male candidates need to apply for the post.

The petitioner argued that the notification was discriminatory and that the right of the petitioner for being considered for appointment as Safety Officer was violated due to the said provision.

The Managing Director, Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd, Chavara, Kollam submitted that the post of Safety Officer is a statutory post and the provisions of the Factories Act have to be complied with while issuing notification for filling up the post. As per Section 66(1)(b) of the Factories Act, 1948, women employees shall not be required or permitted to work except between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Safety Officer's post is a round-the-clock job and the person engaged as Safety Officer will have to work even during the night time if required.

The company had sought the opinion of the Director of Factories and Boilers, Kerala about the possibility of including women candidates in the recruitment process for selection to the post of Safety Officer, but he replied that women cannot be engaged in factories beyond 7 pm.

The court pointed out that the Factories Act, 1948 was enacted at a time when requiring a woman to work in an establishment of any nature, more so in a factory, during the night time could only be seen as exploitative and violative of her rights. The world has moved forward and women who were relegated to the roles of homemakers during the times when the enactment had been framed have taken up much more demanding roles in society as well as in economic spheres, it said.

"We have reached a stage where the contributions made by women in the spheres of economic development cannot be ignored by any industry. Women are being engaged to work during all hours in several industries including Health Care, Aviation and Information Technology. Women have been engaged in several professions requiring round the clock labour and have proved themselves quite capable of facing the challenges of such engagement," observed the court.

The court directed the KMML to consider the application submitted by the petitioner for appointment to the post of Safety Officer, notwithstanding the provisions of Section 66(1)(b) of the Factories Act, 1948.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp