All those who were part of conspiracy should be brought to light: Nambi Narayanan

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having suffered immensely after being implicated falsely in the ISRO espionage case, Nambi Narayanan has been demanding a comprehensive probe into the role of police officers who handled the case over the years. TNIE caught up with him for a brief chat on what was a busy day for him. Excerpts.Finally, the apex court has ordered a probe into the role of police officers in the spy case. Your thoughts.

Well, I am very happy to welcome the verdict. All those who were part of the conspiracy should be brought to light.The police have been maintaining that you were in their custody for just three days.

They will tell many such stories. I had spent around 50 days in custody including the jail term at Ernakulam and Viyyur sub-jails. They may even tell a flowery story like I was given good treatment in custody, like two policemen fanning me from both sides.

But you are the person to talk about the nature of the torture you suffered in police custody, and those who were behind it. It is very painful to recollect the ordeal I went through during the police custody. Frankly, I’m not too interested in going through the memories at present. About the people who tortured me, it could be anyone. I am not going into the details of it. Let the investigation bring out more details.

Would the latest investigation put an end to the case?

I cannot say that. Even I don’t know the terms and references of the new probe team. Anyway, it’s a fabricated case. There were around 19 judgments including two from the apex court. If all these judgments are true, there is merit in the conspiracy angle of the case.