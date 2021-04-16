STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

All those who were part of conspiracy should be brought to light: Nambi Narayanan

Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order to probe police officers’ role in 1994 spy case, says if past judgments are true, there is merit to conspiracy angle

Published: 16th April 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nambi Narayanan | File pic

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having suffered immensely after being implicated falsely in the ISRO espionage case, Nambi Narayanan has been demanding a comprehensive probe into the role of police officers who handled the case over the years. TNIE caught up with him for a brief chat on what was a busy day for him. Excerpts.Finally, the apex court has ordered a probe into the role of police officers in the spy case. Your thoughts.

Well, I am very happy to welcome the verdict. All those who were part of the conspiracy should be brought to light.The police have been maintaining that you were in their custody for just three days.

They will tell many such stories. I had spent around 50 days in custody including the jail term at Ernakulam and Viyyur sub-jails. They may even tell a flowery story like I was given good treatment in custody, like two policemen fanning me from both sides.  

But you are the person to talk about the nature of the torture you suffered in police custody, and those who were behind it. It is very painful to recollect the ordeal I went through during the police custody. Frankly, I’m not too interested in going through the memories at present. About the people who tortured me, it could be anyone. I am not going into the details of it. Let the investigation bring out more details.

Would the latest investigation put an end to the case?
I cannot say that. Even I don’t know the terms and references of the new probe team. Anyway, it’s a fabricated case. There were around 19 judgments including two from the apex court. If all these judgments are true, there is merit in the conspiracy angle of the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nambi Narayanan ISRO espionage case
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp