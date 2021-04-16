Ex-IB officer still fighting to expose corruption in sabotaging ISRO spy case

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being 72, PA Viswambharan, a former counter espionage specialist of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is not ready to give up his fight against those involved in sabotaging the spy case. In the wake of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the alleged police conspiracy to implicate Nambi Narayanan in the case, Viswambharan, who was part of the special investigation team (SIT) that probed the 1994 case, said, “Let the CBI investigate. There is another side of the story which has been kept suppressed by those in power.”

“I am not afraid of anyone. I will keep trying for a probe to expose the corruption involved. I have all the evidence to prove how a few officials and those in power amassed wealth by sabotaging the ISRO case,” he told TNIE.

“My fight is on. In fact, I filed a petition before the Kerala Governor on March 1, 2021 seeking a probe into the bribery involved in sabotaging the case. I will soon launch a fast in front of the Raj Bhavan demanding a probe into the shady land deals by those involved in the probe and trial of the case. I have collected the land deal transactions. I will keep shouting out the truth,” he said.

This is not for the first time that Viswambharan, who resigned from the IB to protest against the attempts to sabotage the case, is making a move for the probe. In December 3, 2014, then Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan wrote to then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy seeking a probe into the corruption involved in scuttling the ISRO spy case, based on a petition filed by Viswambharan.

“Chandy forwarded the matter to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for necessary action. That too was scuttled,” he said holding several documents which he claimed to have collected from different sub-registrar offices in the country.