STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ex-IB officer still fighting to expose corruption in sabotaging ISRO spy case

Despite being 72, P A Viswambharan, a former counter espionage specialist of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is not ready to give up his fight against those involved in sabotaging the spy case. 

Published: 16th April 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

P A Viswambharan at his residence in Kochi on Thursday

By  Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being 72, PA Viswambharan, a former counter espionage specialist of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is not ready to give up his fight against those involved in sabotaging the spy case. In the wake of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the alleged police conspiracy to implicate Nambi Narayanan in the case, Viswambharan, who was part of the special investigation team (SIT) that probed the 1994 case, said, “Let the CBI investigate. There is another side of the story which has been kept suppressed by those in power.”

“I am not afraid of anyone. I will keep trying for a probe to expose the corruption involved. I have all the evidence to prove how a few officials and those in power amassed wealth by sabotaging the ISRO case,” he told TNIE. 

“My fight is on. In fact, I filed a petition before the Kerala Governor on March 1, 2021 seeking a probe into the bribery involved in sabotaging the case. I will soon launch a fast in front of the Raj Bhavan demanding a probe into the shady land deals by those involved in the probe and trial of the case. I have collected the land deal transactions. I will keep shouting out the truth,” he said.

This is not for the first time that Viswambharan, who resigned from the IB to protest against the attempts to sabotage the case, is making a move for the probe. In December 3, 2014, then Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan wrote to then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy seeking a probe into the corruption involved in scuttling the ISRO spy case, based on a petition filed by Viswambharan.

“Chandy forwarded the matter to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for necessary action. That too was scuttled,” he said holding several documents which he claimed to have collected from different sub-registrar offices in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PA Viswambharan Intelligence Bureau Nambi Narayanan ISRO espionage case
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp